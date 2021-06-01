Hastings, Nebraska resident Priscilla Ellen “Percy” Maul, 90, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday with family present 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Special Children’s Fund at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are recommended for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
