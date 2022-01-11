R. Elaine (Nass) Goodrich, 85, Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Goldcrest Nursing Home, Adams, Nebraska. Services will be Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Inurnment will be at 1:00 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery, Hastings, Nebraska. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with family present at Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska. Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the American Legion Auxiliary. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Elaine was born on April 13, 1936 to Clarence and Eleanor (Bailey) Nass in Guide Rock, Nebraska. She attended school in Guide Rock, Franklin and graduated from Deshler High School in 1954. She was baptized into Christ at the Salem Lutheran Church south or Rosemont, Nebraska and later reaffirmed her faith through confirmation. She was united in marriage to Donald Goodrich on August 15, 1954 at Franklin, Nebraska. To this union 4 children were born: Michael, Stacey, Lonnie and Lori. Her family will remember her for her caring and never-ending love of her husband, kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. As her passion was in the kitchen, she made a career of it. Running the kitchen at Ash Hollow Golf Course, The Sale Barn Café and Goody’s Café in Blue Hill, along with catering meals for any occasion, big or small in several towns and communities through-out the area. She will be remembered for her delicious pies, cinnamon rolls and many other specialties only Elaine could make. Upon marriage Don and Elaine went to California where Don was stationed in the Navy. Departing from California they made their homes in Denver, Colorado Springs, Mesquite, Texas and set roots in Blue Hill in 1968. She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, LWML, American Legion Auxiliary, held several offices with the Blue Hill Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don, Blue Hill, Nebraska; children and spouses, Michael (Cathy) Goodrich, Lincoln, Nebraska, Stacey (Cinda) Goodrich, Tecumseh, Nebraska, Lonnie (Pam) Goodrich, Bennett, Nebraska and Lori (Todd) Meents, Blue Hill, Nebraska; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, John Goodrich, Lincoln, Nebraska; Nathan (Mandy) Goodrich, Connor, Ada and Miles, Tecumseh, Nebraska; Tanner (Stephanie) Goodrich, Hudson, Sunny and Avalon Elaine, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; Becky (Pat) Pohlman, Cameron and Ally, Syracuse, Nebraska; Tyler Goodrich (Marshal) and Alex, Lincoln, Nebraska; Jordan (Aislinn) Goodrich, Joe, Rylee and Lucas, Bennett, Nebraska; Jennie (Will) Ernest, Weston and Rhett, Bennett, Nebraska; Felicia (Travis) Nichelson, Cody, Alvo, Nebraska; Angie (Bill) Manley, Glen, Kade, Brylie and Paisley, Bennett, Nebraska; Jason (Sara) Meents, Layna, Cali and Bryn, Lincoln, Nebraska; Abbey (Rydell) Lienemann, Landon, Maddison and Rylin, Hildreth, Nebraska; Travis (Ti) Meents, Kearney, Nebraska. Brothers and Sisters, Ronald (Nancy) Nass, Sherman, Texas, Donnelda (Johnnie) Fritson, Franklin, Nebraska, William (Candy) Nass, Lincoln, Nebraska, Sharol Kleveland, Hastings, Nebraska, Myrna (Raymond) Duncan, Riverton, Nebraska and many other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents, parents-in-law, two brothers-in-law, Steve Kleveland and Harry Goodrich, Jr. (Doris and Bonnie)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.