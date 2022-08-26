R. Terry Hunter died on August 24th, 2022, with his wife, Janet and daughters, Susan and Kathryn at his side.
Terry was born on March 28, 1940, to Robert and Florence Hunter in Hastings, Nebraska. He attended Hastings High School and graduated in 1958 and went on to Hastings College where he graduated in 1962. He married Janet Morrill, of Monmouth, Illinois, on August 6th, 1963. The couple resided in Hastings for over 50 years. They raised their daughters there and formed lifelong friendships. Terry worked at Hastings State Bank, Snell Publishing, and was the director of the Hastings Museum and IMAX Theatre. Terry was dedicated to Hastings and gave his time to the Rotary Club, the Shriners, the Hastings City Council and played countless rounds of golf at Lochland Country Club. He was a longtime choir member at First Presbyterian Church.
