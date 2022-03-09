Hastings, Nebraska resident Rachel C. Lay 102, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Pastor Damen Jensen-Heitmann officiating. Burial will be at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. with family present 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Rachel’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.