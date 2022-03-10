Rachel Lay, age 102, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. Visitation will be at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home Sunday, March 13, 1-5 and with family from 3-5 pm. Funeral services will be at First Presbyterian Church, Hastings Nebraska at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 14, followed by luncheon and burial at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Website. To view the service, go to Rachel’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to www.lbvfh.com.
Rachel was born August 30, 1919 at Scribner, Nebraska to John Henry and Wilhelmina (Pfeiffer) Sass. She was baptized at her parents’ home, and confirmed at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Scribner. She graduated from Scribner High School 1936 and attended Wayne State Teachers College for 2 years where she studied elementary education. She taught in a rural school in Cuming County Nebraska for 3 years. Rachel taught elementary grades in Ogallala, Nebraska, from 1941-1942 in the Ogallala public schools. She met her husband Albertus Lay at Ogallala, where he was a coach and teacher of mathematics and science. She received her engagement ring on April 1 (April Fools Day which was Albertus’s birthday). They were married at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Scribner on June 14, 1942 (Flag Day). She taught in the elementary grades at Glenvil, Nebraska, public from 1943-1948. She was a stay-at-home mom, and was a substitute teacher for 10 years in the Fremont, Nebraska, Public Schools from 1969-1979. Albertus and Rachel retired to one of their family farms by Glenvil, Nebraska. From 1980-1988 she was a substitute teacher at Hastings Public Schools. Rachel was 60 years old when she took snow skiing lessons and said the skiis were slick. She did volunteer work as a pink lady with the Mary Lanning Healthcare Auxiliary. Rachel and Albertus celebrate their Golden Wedding Anniversary on June 14, 1992. Rachel was a member of the Neighborly Gals Extension Club, Fremont Faculty Wives, member of Presbyterian Church in Fremont and Hastings, member of YWCA, and member of Hastings Retired Teachers Association.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Albertus; son Gary Lay; brother Dale Sass and infant sister.
Survivors include son Gregg Lay of Hastings; sister Joan Parde of Camarillo, Calif.; daughter-in-law Karen Lay of Lincoln; grandchildren Cody Lay and spouse Elizabeth of Columbus, Rikki (Lay) Frey and spouse James of Lincoln, Cha Lay of Lincoln, Andria (Lay) Mueller and spouse Eric of Minot, ND; great-grandchildren Gavin Lay, Isabel Lay, Madelynn Mueller, and Makenzie Mueller, plus nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery.
Rachel preferred to not say goodbye.
She is telling friends and family “Toodle y Do.”
