Hastings, Nebraska, resident Raelynn Jean Karabel Dobrovolny, 22, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at her home.
Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Chris Johnson. Burial will be held at a later date.
A book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Raelynn’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Raelynn was born October 25, 2000, in Hastings to Steven and Betty (Karabel) Dobrovolny. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 2019. Raelynn worked at Arby’s for three years before becoming disabled.
Raelynn was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Carr; and grandparents, Gerald Karabel and Lillian Molina.
Survivors include her parents, Betty and Steve Dobrovolny of Hastings; siblings and spouses, Dustin and Cassie Dobrovolny of Hastings; Kurtis Dobrovolny of Hastings, Catelynn Dobrovolny of Hastings; father, Ken Karabel of Hastings; grandparents, John and Mary Ann Dobrovolny of Hastings; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and other extended family and friends.
