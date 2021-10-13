Hastings, Nebraska resident Rajeev S. Murthy, 57, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his home.
Private services and burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date c/o Sheela Murthy, 739 East 3rd Street, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rajeev was born October 19, 1963, in Springfield, OH to P.S.S. & Mary (Barrett) Murthy. He worked as a chef at Lochland Country Club and Blue Fork in Hastings. Rajeev loved making a three-egg omelet out of two eggs.
Rajeev was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, Kalib Murthy of OH, Kristian Murthy of OH, Kameron Murthy of OH, Courtney Storjohn of Grand Island; siblings, Sheela Murthy of Hastings, Nanja Murthy of CA; four grandchildren.
