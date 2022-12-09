Ralph (G.I.) Earl Medcalf, 78, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home.
Ralph was born July 18, 1944, to Pat and Lida (VanWey) Medcalf in Abilene, TX. He graduated from Stuart High School in Nebraska in 1962.
In 1964, he married Janet Brewster. They raised two children, Jeff and Kim in Hastings.
In 1993, he married Janis Setsodi and resided with her in Grand Island up until his death.
Ralph worked for Hastings Irrigation from 1976 until he retired in 2018.
He loved everything Huskers. He especially enjoyed Saturday game days at Memorial Stadium. When he wasn’t busy watching the Huskers, he would occasionally go golfing. Generally, you could find him at home watching other sports or Westerns.
One of his favorite things to do was to call up his son and grandson (Marcus) and go on “road trips” traveling Nebraska and learning about the history of the state.
There was very little he didn’t know about Nebraska or American history.
The three would also spend fall Friday nights watching Stuart High School football whenever they had the chance.
Ralph had a big heart and enjoyed spending time with his wife Janis. He always took the time to tell her, “Honey, you look nice today and I love you.”
He was preceded in death by his parents Pat and Lida Medcalf.
Survivors include his wife, Janis; children, Jeff (Susie) Medcalf of Juniata, NE, Kim Sears of Franklin, NE, Steve Setsodi of Grand Island, NE, Casey Setsodi of West DesMoines; sister, Melanie (John) Gerullis of Conifer, CO; grandchildren, Marcus and Sara Medcalf, Kayce and Shoni Sears, Christine (Derek) Anderson, Cara (Dustin) Lepak; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 15, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Reverend Andrew Springer officiating.
A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial are suggested to the family and may be sent to the funeral home.
