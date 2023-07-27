Ralph J Burnside, age 87, of Morocco, Indiana, passed away on July 11, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Jonell; his son, Brian; and daughters, Lora and Beverly.
Ralph J Burnside, age 87, of Morocco, Indiana, passed away on July 11, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Jonell; his son, Brian; and daughters, Lora and Beverly.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his 6 brothers and sisters.
Ralph grew up in Indiana and served in the Air Force.
His businesses included machinist, magnetics, nursery, fish farming and trucking.
He enjoyed woodworking in his retirement, making intricate designs with various colored wood. He was known for his sense of humor.
The services will be private. Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Ralph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.