Ramona Lucy (Arterburn) Buschow was born December 19, 1932, to Albert (Tate) and Florence (Durdin) Arterburn on a farm in Webster County. December 8, 2021, she left this world to be with God for eternity; she was 88.
Ramona was baptized and confirmed at Holy Trinity Church in Blue Hill. Ramona started her education at School District #63 and finished at Blue Hill Community School. She was married to Homer (Jake) Buschow on October 28, 1950 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill; four boys were born from this union: Mike, Rodger, Keith, and Jim.
During the first 10 years of her marriage, she was involved in the farming operation with her husband and started a family. In the early '60s, Ramona started working in the school cafeteria preparing lunch for all the students (when meals were made from scratch). She enjoyed being around all the children and finally retired some 40 years later. Always willing to help, she made many trips to the nursing home to visit the residents and help them play bingo. The home acknowledged her dedication by presenting her with a certificate of appreciation.
Ramona was very involved with her family, taking the 4 boys to 4-H, scout meetings, and a busload of sporting events. There was practice and games and a ton of dirty uniforms. At one point in her life, she would have 6 football uniforms a week to wash, and there was no way she would let a single grass stain remain.
Birthdays were important to her. It didn’t matter how old the guest of honor was, mom would insist on a birthday party with cake and ice cream.
Ramona loved being a grandma. She especially enjoyed rocking the babies, making them cookies, and spoiling them rotten. She would never miss a birthday.
Ramona loved family get-togethers. In the earlier days, we would have family reunions out at the farm. She would start preparing for the reunion months in advance. Pretty much driving us crazy with the work she wanted done before the reunion day. There would be mowing and painting and a list that seem to never stop. She began cooking days ahead of time to make sure we had plenty of desserts to go around. But it was all worth it to see her smile- hugging all those family visitors.
Ramona is survived by her four sons and their spouses, Mike and Liz Buschow, Keith and Patti Buschow, Jim and Julie Buschow all of Blue Hill, and Roger and Lynn Buschow of Alpine, WY; nine grandchildren; five step grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and thirteen step great-grandchildren.
Ramona is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Rosary will be Sunday, December 12, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska and Mass will be Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill with Father Adam Sparling officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Blue Hill, Nebraska. Visitation will be Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
