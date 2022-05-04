Ramona Ruth Miller of Fort Collins, Colorado, age 92, joined with the Lord on April 23, 2022.
She was born in Klemme, Iowa January 3, 1930.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Miller; son, Scott (deceased Arlene Miller); daughter Susan (Paul Geiser); and grandchildren, Tiffany Miller Russell (Steve Russell), Nicole, and Jeffrey Geiser.
Ramona met Ken while she was a Junior in High School. They married two years later September 25, 1949, in Clear Lake, Iowa. Very happily married for 72 years.
They moved to Minneapolis where Scott and Susan were born.
They later moved to Hastings Nebraska, in 1960 and then back to Clear Lake in 1977. Ramona attended business school and began a very successful catering service.
Ken and Ramona moved to Fort Collins in 1994 to be closer to their kids.
She volunteered for the First United Methodist Church making large meals for funerals and college students. Mona was still active in P.E.O.
She loved to cook and was extraordinarily talented. She enjoyed bridge, landscaping, and gardening. Ramona loved to read and learn. She was a strong woman with amazing faith in God. We will all miss her greatly.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at First United Methodist Church (1005 Stover Street Fort Collins, CO). Rev. Cynthia Paquette will be officiating. Reception following service.
The link for livestream: https://vimeo.com/event/1687830/15800dbfc2
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Ramona Miller's name to Food Bank, First United Methodist Church, Pathway's Hospice, or P.E.O. Chapter GS.
