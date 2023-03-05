Ramona Ruth Mjeldheim was born at home on September 28, 1929, to Magner and Edna Werner Mjeldheim.
Weighing over 9 pounds, it was an extremely difficult birth that resulted in Ramona suffering a brain injury that left her with severe cerebral palsy, which affected her physically but not mentally.
As a child, her mother taught her many things, including how to read and how to embroider.
She embroidered a picture of a church, which was framed and hung in a local church for many years.
Her mother died of cancer and after her father remarried her stepmother helped her to improve her speech and her ability to walk short distances.
As an adult, Ramona moved to care facilities, first in Beatrice and then in Hastings.
In Hastings, she acquired a typewriter. She typed by holding a stylus in her mouth to hit the keys.
The typewriter enabled her to communicate better. Using the typewriter, she shared her truth by writing her autobiography, and friends and family members looked forward each year to receiving her Christmas cards.
She enjoyed going to church and studying the Bible.
She was reunited with her parents on March 3, 2023, after she passed peacefully at the Premier Estates in Kenesaw, Nebraska, where she had resided the past 7 years.
Ramona will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert.
She is survived by sisters, Marta Mjeldheim and Lynda (LaVerne) Rempel; stepbrother, Paul Wynkoop, numerous nieces and nephews and many cousins and special cousin, Rex Moats.
Visitation will be at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings on Wednesday, March 8, from 5-7 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at Premier Estates in Kenesaw on Friday at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
