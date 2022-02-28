Hastings, Nebraska, resident Randall C. “Randy” Coslor, 73, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Celebration of Life is 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial with military honors with Pastor Spenser Johnson officiating will be 2 p.m. Friday at West Union Cemetery in Sargent.
Fellowship will follow at the Sargent United Methodist Church. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools or Sandy Creek Booster Club.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Randy’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Randy was born near Sargent, Nebraska, on March 22, 1948, to Gerald and Dorothy (McGregor) Coslor.
He was raised on the family farm in the West Union community seven miles west of Sargent. Randy attended school through sixth grade at West Union Elementary School with siblings and friends in the area.
He attended seventh and eighth grades at Sargent Public School followed by high school at Sargent High School, graduating in 1966.
Randy entered the U.S. Army in 1968 with service in Vietnam for a year earning various service awards and a rank of SP5. In Vietnam, he served with the 124th Signal Battalion, 4th Infantry Division.
He was proud of his military service with later participation in the Disabled Veterans of America and the American Legion serving various posts in each.
Following discharge from the Army, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for three years.
Randy later farmed in the Taylor and Sargent communities until 1985. Randy received his bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University and went on to be a chemical dependency counselor for over 20 years prior to his retirement.
Randy completed treatment for alcoholism in 1986 at the Veterans Administration Hospital and was proud to have maintained sobriety up until his death. He truly enjoyed participation in Alcoholics Anonymous during his sobriety.
Randy was married to Carol Britton, having two daughters, Sara and Kim. He and Carol later divorced.
Randy was an avid fan of all sports, especially enjoying Husker football and volleyball. He loved fishing with his grandsons, golfing, and hunting.
His favorite enjoyment and pride came from watching his daughters, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and his great-granddaughter participate and develop in their sports and other school activities.
Randy enjoyed attending car shows and spent as much time as possible in his garage building his own street rod, a 1936 Plymouth.
He always enjoyed helping his son-in-law, Chad, on the farm operating Chad’s modern John Deere equipment. Randy was a member of the Methodist Church.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Marie; brothers, Jerry and George; sister-in-law, Ann Coslor; and brother-in-law, Jerry Pogue.
Survivors include daughter and spouse, Sara and Chad Dane of Clay Center and Kim Coslor of Hastings; grandchildren, Paige Coslor, Jack Watts, Alex Watts, and Sam Watts; step-grandchildren, Molly Dane, Makenzie Dane, Jake Dane, and Sophie Dane; great-granddaughter, Mia Hoffa; siblings and spouses, Don and Teri Coslor of Sargent, Diana and Danny Gibbens of Comstock, and Carmen Pogue of Olathe, KS; and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
