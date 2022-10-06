Randall J. Miller, 67, of Hastings, Nebraska, formerly of Grand Island, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, October 8, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mark A. Maresh will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
You are encouraged to sign Randy’s guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Randy was born September 14, 1955, in Kearney, NE. He was the son of Raymond H. and Irene L. (Hemberger) Miller.
Randy moved with his family to Grand Island in 1956 where he attended Grand Island Public School, graduating from GISH in 1973.
He continued his education at Southeast Community College in Milford, NE, completing his Associate Degree in Graphic Design in 1976.
Randy began his Graphic Designer and Illustrator career at Griffith & Somers Advertising Agency in Sioux City, IA/Omaha, NE.
He worked on the Lotus sports car accounts as well as numerous bank and industrial accounts.
He continued his career in Minneapolis, MN, at Brown Photo, Baltimore, MD, at Jack Brahms Advertising Agency, Rasmussen and Associates Advertising Agency in Grand Island, Robinsons May Department Store in Los Angeles, CA, Morris Press, Kearney, NE, Fundcraft Publishing, Collierville, TN, and was a Freelance Artist and Painter, as well.
His projects included designing and production of magazine and newspapers ads, developing ad campaigns, logos, posters, direct mail, local newspapers, cook books, and student planners.
While working as an Art Director for Griffith & Somers Advertising Agency in Sioux City, IA, Randy painted the Sioux City Capital building. This painting was produced as a Christmas Card in the area for several years.
He was an actor and was featured in GQ Magazine. Randy’s painting of his grandparent’s farm near Holstein, NE, was featured in Nebraskaland Magazine in the early 1970’s.
Several of his pieces are displayed at CHI Health St. Francis – Grand Island. Randy returned to Grand Island in 1993 and moved to Hastings in December 2021.
Randy was an accomplished golfer and enjoyed playing his guitar.
Survivors of the immediate family include his siblings, Marilyn (George) Fairbairn of St. Paul, NE, Lori (Paul) McGinnis of Cozad, NE, Lyle Miller of Doniphan, NE; nieces and nephews, Emily Fairbairn, Sara Rathjen, Adam McGinnis, Margaret McGinnis; grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Ramsey Rathjen, Rider Rathjen, Brinley Rathjen, Cami Rathjen; numerous aunts and uncles.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Irene Miller;and nephew Andy Fairbairn.
