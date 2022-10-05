Randall J. Miller, 67, of Hastings, Nebraska, formerly of Grand Island, NE, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village.

Services will be Saturday, October 8, at 10 a.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mark A. Maresh will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.