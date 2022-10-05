Randall J. Miller, 67, of Hastings, Nebraska, formerly of Grand Island, NE, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village.
Services will be Saturday, October 8, at 10 a.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mark A. Maresh will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 4-6 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
