Randall Lee Creech, 70, of Giltner, Nebraska died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Emerald Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 21, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Giltner with Reverend Buck officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Giltner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Randy was born on May 30, 1951 in Grand Island, NE to Dale and Imogene (Robinson) Creech. He grew up in Giltner, NE and received his education from Giltner High School.
He was united in marriage to Linda Henderson-Creech in 1971 and had two children Lance and Rebecca Creech then remarried to Kim Mason-Creech in 1978 and had a daughter, Stefanie Creech.
He was employed by the Hamilton County Department of Roads.
He enjoyed watching Husker football, NASCAR, hunting and fishing.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kim (Mason) Creech; son, Lance Creech; daughters, Rebecca and Stefanie Creech; four grandchildren; and sister, Kathy Osborne.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Imogene; and sisters, Teri Dugan and Colleen Hinrichs.
