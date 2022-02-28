Doniphan, Nebraska, resident Randy Lee Dack, 60, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at CHI Health Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Larry Harvey officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Randy’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Randy was born October 24, 1961, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Beverly (Hoggatt) Dack. He graduated from both Hastings High and the Oklahoma Horseshoeing School in 1980.
Randy married Sarah Hessman on March 6, 1982, in Hastings.
Randy worked for nearly 25 years as the master blacksmith for Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.
He had served as president of Prairie Blacksmiths Association and currently served as the president of the Nebraska Muzzleloading Rifle Association. He was a longtime member of the American Farrier’s Association and C Battery 3rd US Artillery at Fort Kearney.
Randy enjoyed re-enacting various time periods of American history. He could always be found around the campfire sharing stories and laughing. He loved hunting and fishing with friends and especially his grandchildren and family.
Randy held many jobs throughout his life: ranch hand, grain elevator repairmen, bartender, restaurant operator, historical interpreter, and his true passion of blacksmithing.
Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Dack; sons and spouses, Adam and Ashley Dack, Jerod and Stephanie Dack, Brandon and Betsy Dack; mother, Beverly Dack; 15 grandchildren; and sister and spouse, Donna and Bryan Bieck.
