Former Hastings, Nebraska, residents Lucille Rempe, 92, passed away May 27, 2022, and Ray Rempe, 96, away May 28, 2022, in Lincoln.
Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. A private burial will be held later.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. In lieu of flowers family requests masses be offered on their behalf.
Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
