Raymond G. Engelhardt, 89, passed away on July 14, 2021.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-
grandfather. He enjoyed a full life of fishing, golfing, singing, playing musical instruments, church involvement and time with family and friends. Ray had a great sense of humor and he never knew a stranger. He loved The Lord and he was not ashamed of The Gospel.
Ray is survived by his wife, Betty Engelhardt; and son, Bill (Maria) Engelhardt.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Debbie Swaer and Becky Engelhardt.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church at 401 N. Lincoln Avenue in Hastings. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established benefiting Royal Family Kids Camp. Memorial donations may be sent to RFKC in care of New Life Church at 2715 W. 39th St. in Kearney, NE 68845.
