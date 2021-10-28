Raymond J. “Pete” Princ, 95, entered into rest on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his residence in Lebanon, Kansas. He was born on June 12, 1926 to John and Anna (Svaty) Princ.
He was a 1944 graduate of Lucas High School. He was a star athlete who participated in all sports. He was an avid sports fan. He loved fishing any day, any weather. He loved seeing his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren play in all sporting events.
Raymond served in United States Army during World War II. He was in combat fighting In the 1st Batt., 63rd Infantry Regiment, 6th Infantry Division, Luzon, PI., against the Japanese Army there. After their surrender, took part in the surrender of Japanese forces in Korea. He was decorated and promoted soldier achieving the rank of Tech/Sgt. and honorably discharged from duty.
Raymond was united in marriage on Sept. 4, 1949, to Ramona “Maxine” Worford at Russell, Kansas. Maxine preceded him in death November 7, 2001.
In 1958 “Pete” and “Maxine” purchased the Lebanon Recreation and moved their family to Lebanon, Kansas. They also purchased farm land. Pete enjoyed farming and raising, hogs and crops. He was especially proud of his Longhorn cattle herd he once raised.
Raymond was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mankato, A lifetime member of the VFW and the DAV. Raymond served as the Past Commander of the American Legion in Lebanon. He was a 50 year member of the Eagle’s Club.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Lora Lehrling of Mankato, KS, Carla Boyles of Lebanon, KS; 2 sons, Mark Princ (Cindy) of Maize, KS, David Princ of Oklahoma City, OK; sister, Marilyn Johnson of Ft. Worth, TX; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna; wife, Maxine; son-in-law, Rick Lehrling; sister, Marge and her husband Harold Frederking; brother, Edwin Princ and his wife Laura; and brother-in-law, Lester Johnson.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mankato, KS with Pastor Dennis Beckman officiating. Raymond will be interred at the Sweet Home Cemetery, Lebanon, with Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be given to Raymond Princ Memorial Fund in care of Melby Mortuary, PO Box 384, Mankato, Kansas 66956.
Melby Mortuary of Mankato are in charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.melbymortuary.com.
