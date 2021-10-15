Hastings, Nebraska, resident Raymond L. Frerichs, 83, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
