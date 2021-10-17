Hastings, Nebraska, resident Raymond L. Frerichs, 83, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 21, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings with Pastor Barry Rempp officiating.For those attending the service, masks are highly recommended to be worn at the church.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a tree to be planted in memory of Raymond or First Congregational United Church of Christ.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Raymond’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.