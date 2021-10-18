Hastings, Nebraska resident Raymond “Ray” L. Frerichs, 83, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 21, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings with Pastor Barry Rempp officiating. For those attending the service, masks are highly recommended to be worn at the church. Private burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a tree to be planted in memory of Ray or to First Congregational United Church of Christ. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, you will need to go to Ray’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ray was born July 26, 1938 in Franklin County, NE to Lammert and Annie (Saathoff) Frerichs. Ray married Linda K. Dallmann in Hildreth in 1957; she preceded him in death in 1962. To this union three children were born, Wayne, Richard, and Vicki. He married Sandra Semple; they later divorced. Ray married Beverly (Haidsiak) Selko on June 16, 1984.
Ray retired as a tool and die maker at Dutton-Lainson Company. Prior to working at Dutton Lainson, he was an instructor at CTCC from 1970-1972. Ray was an active member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ where he held many offices.
He enjoyed tinkering and working with his hands. He sang in the Good Samaritan Village Choir and was a member of the Society of Mechanical Engineers and NRA.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda K. Dallmann; and siblings, John Frerichs, Grace Saathoff, Annette Vap, Florence Carmin, and Willalena Eckhoff.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Frerichs of Hastings; Children, Wayne Frerichs of Hastings, Richard (Sandy) Frerichs of Hastings, Vicki (Mark) Davis of Lincoln; step-children, Dale Selko of Hastings, Glenn (Julia) Selko of Hastings, Sheri (Jeff) Thompson of Allen, TX; grandchildren, Lucas (Stacie) Frerichs, Joshua Frerichs, Cody (Jessica) Frerichs, Chad (Andrea) Frerichs, Jessica (Steve) Schroeder, Samantha (Stephen) Lowery, Jefferson Davis, Kristina (Kenny, deceased) Leggion, Jefferson (Hannah) Selko, Jason Selko (Valerie Ostrander), Stacy Selko, Sean Selko, Ryan Thompson, Logan Thompson, Bethany Thompson; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Lucas, Elijah, Theodore, Josie, Sophie, Tommy, Charlie, Eberlie, Kendri, Zoe; sister, Martha Jannsen; sister-in-laws, Willa Wininger, Linda (Gary) Stark; brother-in-law, Larry (Patti) Haidsiak; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
