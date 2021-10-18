Raymond R. Kuehn, 66, of Broken Bow, Nebraska, formerly of Heartwell, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Life Care Center in Omaha.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Minden Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Mid-Ne Individual Services in Broken Bow or Holdrege. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Raymond was born on January 14, 1955 in Minden to Alvin and Daisy (Andersen) Kuehn. At a young age he moved to the Beatrice Developmental Center. He later moved to MNIS in Holdrege and Broken Bow. He enjoyed working with the MNIS staff and making friends. He enjoyed his work with Baldwin’s in Kearney and with the City of Holdrege Landfill.
His hobbies included following sports, especially the Husker Football team and the New England Patriots, watching NASCAR, and fishing. Raymond was an avid bowler and enjoyed competing in Nebraska Special Olympics.
Survivors include his sister, Norma (John) Rust of Hastings; brother, Kermit (Inga) Kuehn of Fort Smith, AR; Sisters-in-law, Nancy Kuehn of Gulf Port, MS, and Connie Kuehn of Stromsburg; six nieces and nephews; 9 great-nieces and nephews; and a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brother, Randy Kuehn.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
