Lincoln, Nebraska resident Rebecca R. “Beckie” (Schroer) Baker, 48, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at her home.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 3, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests cards and donations are made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Beckie was born October 5, 1972, in Hastings, Nebraska to Roger and Carolyn (Thaut) Schroer. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1991. Beckie married Brad Baker on December 12, 2013. She was employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary for the last three years, where she met many people that she valued as her family. Beckie loved spending time with her family and two dogs, Marley and Tiger. She fought everything that came her way with a smile on her face.
Beckie was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Alphonse Schroer and Clarence Thaut; grandmother, Evalyn Schroer; and father-in-law, Lyle Baker.
Survivors include her husband, Brad Baker; daughters, Sidney Howard, Shelby Howard; step-daughters, Macy Baker, Mia Baker; parents, Roger and Carolyn (Thaut) Schroer; mother-in-law, Pamela Baker; sisters, spouses and families, Shelly and Bruce Lockwood, Andrea and Terry Roughton; many beloved family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.