Sutton, Nebraska resident Regina Clare (Sheridan) Leininger, 94, was welcomed with open arms by her heavenly Father Monday, February 6, 2023, at Legacy Square in Henderson, NE.

A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.