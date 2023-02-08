Sutton, Nebraska resident Regina Clare (Sheridan) Leininger, 94, was welcomed with open arms by her heavenly Father Monday, February 6, 2023, at Legacy Square in Henderson, NE.
A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
She was born at the family home in Sutton on March 26th, 1928, to Margaret (Hogan) and William Sheridan. Regina graduated from Sutton High in 1946. She continued her education at Fontbonne College and Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri where she earned her B.S. degree in Education in 1950. She taught first grade in Lincoln for one year.
She returned to Sutton where she and Max were married in 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The newlyweds moved onto a farm given to them by Regina’s father. Ten years later they picked up the two-story farmhouse and moved it four miles closer to Sutton where they raised their six children.
Entertainment and laughter were Regina’s passions. This was evident as she and Max started a duo and traveled the state playing the organ and singing. At the age of 60 she changed her tune and off she went to the Barnum and Bailey Clown Camp in Wisconsin where she transformed herself into Mar-Mer the Clown.
She joined the Nebraska Arts Council and cruised to schools throughout the state performing as a clown, storyteller and puppeteer. Mom loved St. Mary’s and received all the sacraments there. At 15 she became the church organist.
When she retired at the age of 90 her unique style of playing had inspired the parishioners and priests for 75 years. Regina was very proud of her Catholic faith, her family and her Irish heritage. She thanked God daily for the beautiful and loving family that God had blessed her with.
She was preceded in death by husband, Max Leininger; infant daughter, Mary Clare; parents, William and Margaret Sheridan; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Etta Leininger; three brothers, Roger; William and Thomas; great son-in-law, Blake Smith and numerous other beloved family members.
She is survived by her brother, John (Barbara) Sheridan; two sisters, Ellie Tershy and Peggy O’Connell; six children, Terry Leininger; Cathy (Gary) Mohnike; Cindy (Bruce) Mau; Rita (Dave) Nelson; Cecilia (Jim) Van Kirk and Tom (DiAna) Leininger; in-laws, Alyce Leininger; Ann Leininger; Joanne Rasby; Steve (Marcia) Leininger and Donitta Sheridan.
Her legacy of joy will live on through her 24 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace!
