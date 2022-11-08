Hastings, Nebraska, resident Regina Rose Lucas, 107, formerly of Frontier County, NE, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at the Celebration Center at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. Burial will be at a later date at Salem East Cemetery, south of Elwood.
A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Regina’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Regina was born at their prairie homestead in Tuttle County, CO, on April 18, 1915, to Fredrick and Anna (Heny) Schutz, the second of six children. She was baptized in the Evangelic Lutheran Church in Colorado.
At age five, the family moved to a farmstead in Frontier County, NE. She attended school through eighth grade and was confirmed at the Salem Lutheran Church.
She assisted her dad with the farm chores and fieldwork. She married Ralph Lucas on September 14, 1933, and to this union they had two children, Gloria and Jerome. They attended Salem Lutheran Church in rural Elwood.
Regina was a true homemaker, did chores, raised a huge garden, canned food, and baked all their bread and cinnamon rolls.
She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, doing puzzles, playing Bingo, plus reading numerous books in her later years.
After her husband’s death in 1998, she moved to Hastings Good Samaritan Village in 2000.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Lucas; son-in-law, Duane Mills; grandsons, Steve Mills and Darrel Ragland; three sisters, Ruth, Pauline, and Dorothy; and two brothers, Leonard and Byron.
Survivors to cherish her memory are her children and spouse, Gloria Mills of Hastings, Jerome and Alice Lucas of Broken Bow, NE; grandchildren and spouses, Valerie Ragland of Hastings, Jonathan and Gabriela Lucas of Chandler, AZ, Andrea and Tim Southwell of Kearney, NE, Alyssa and Dan Burr of Shelton, NE; great-grandchildren and spouses, Alison and Kevin Joyce of San Francisco, CA, Abby and Nick Stoddard of Grand Island, NE, Andrew and Taryn Huber of Omaha, NE, Tristan Southwell of Lincoln, NE, Teagan Southwell of Lincoln, NE, Emily Burr of Shelton, NE, Addison Burr of Shelton, NE; great-great-grandchildren, Cooper Beins, Ezra Stoddard, Oliver Stoddard, Willow Stoddard, Thea Stoddard, Patrick Joyce, Christopher Joyce, Fredrick Huber; sister-in-law, Pat Schutz; numerous nieces and nephews who only knew her as “Aunt Nene”; and special friend, Vicki Vinzant.
