Hastings, Nebraska, resident Regina Rose Lucas, 107, formerly of Frontier County, NE, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at the Celebration Center at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. Burial will be at a later date at Salem East Cemetery, south of Elwood.