rex darling

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rex Charles Darling, 86, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Memorial service for Rex and his wife, Fran, who passed away in 2020, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the All Saints Chapel at Good Samaritan Society in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.