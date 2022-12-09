Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rex E. Kreutz, 86, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass and Pastor Scott DeWitt officiating. Private family burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Trumbull Community Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
