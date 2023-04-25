Hastings, Nebraska resident Rhonda Ann Sanford, 60, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home.
Hastings, Nebraska resident Rhonda Ann Sanford, 60, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home.
Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
There will be no viewing or visitation as Rhonda was cremated. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or First Presbyterian Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Rhonda’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
