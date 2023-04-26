Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rhonda Ann Sanford, 60, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
There will be no viewing or visitation as Rhonda was cremated. A book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or First Presbyterian Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Rhonda’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rhonda was born September 1, 1962, in Hastings to Louis E. and Barbara A. (Priel) Sanford. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1981.
Rhonda was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and attended First Presbyterian Church with her family. She loved her family and friends and had a special place in her heart for animals.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sister and brother-in-law, Rachelle and Rod Walker of Hastings; nephew, Eric Walker of Hastings; aunts and uncles, Bob and Bonnie Priel, Doris Sanford, Willis Horton; numerous cousins, including her guardian, Sue Horton, and caretaker, Kris Horton.
