Hastings, Nebraska resident Rhonda Sue Hoselton, 61, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 3:45 pm
