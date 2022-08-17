Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rhonda Sue Hoselton, 61, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 4 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings with Major Dale Brandenburg officiating.
There will be no burial at this time and there will be no visitation held. Memorials may be given to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rhonda was born May 29, 1961, in Lincoln, NE, to William and Judith (Maxon) Melvin. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1979.
After graduation, she married Joel Lau. They moved to Alaska and had a daughter, Michelle.
Having moved back to Hastings, she worked at the Hastings Regional Center. After her marriage to Joel, Rhonda married William Hoselton on May 18, 1985.
They had two more daughters, Kristy and Tiffany, and moved around the state to North Platte, St. Paul, and then back to Hastings.
She then opened a licensed in-home daycare and soon after they began taking in foster children.
They provided a loving home for dozens of children in the more than 15 years they were foster parents. Through this experience, they were blessed to adopt two sons, Jacob and Brendan.
Rhonda was a loving and caring person. She loved her husband with all her heart. He was her best friend.
In their younger years, they were avid bowlers and intense bingo players. As they grew older and wiser, they could often be found heading out to dinner together, deep in the competition of a dominoes or card game, or sneaking out to a casino for a weekend away.
She enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren, fishing, camping, gardening, playing Candy Crush, and tending to her fish aquariums.
She was the go-to person for any family questions about plants or children’s illnesses. She always seemed to have the answers.
She was our first phone call if we needed advice or a listening ear. She will be deeply missed.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Arthur and Maxine Hoselton; granddaughters, Emilly Kennedy and Madeline Schultes; and brothers-in-law, Delbert Hoselton and Richard Hoselton.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, William Hoselton (Hastings, NE); children and spouses, Michelle and Michael Schultes (Hastings, NE), Kristy and Travis Kennedy (Red Cloud, NE), Tiffany and Shaun Peck (Hastings, NE), Jacob and Nicole Hoselton (Hastings, NE), and Brendan Hoselton (Hastings, NE); grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, Isaac, Isabelle, Lily, and Liam Schultes; Makayla Kennedy; D’Aijha, Beonka, Jazmen, Rose, and Ahna Peck; Kaeli, Maximus, and Jude Hoselton; siblings and spouses, Tony and Cheri Melvin (Hastings, NE) and Julie and Dennis Bruning (Edgar, NE); sister-in-law, Penny Hoselton (Grand Island, NE); and numerous nieces and nephews.
