Rhonda Hoselton

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rhonda Sue Hoselton, 61, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Memorial services are 4 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings with Major Dale Brandenburg officiating.

