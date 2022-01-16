Richard “Dick” Chrisman was born on September 10, 1947, to Raymond “Chris” Kenneth and Amanda “Mandy” Marie (Schutte) Chrisman.
He departed this life on January 11, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Dick married Joy Minnick on November 3, 1972. This union was blessed with three sons. They called Franklin home for 47 years.
Dick was employed at the Nebraska Natural Gas Company. In 1973, Dick was transferred to Franklin, where he was the supervisor for the Franklin/Naponee area.
Those left to treasure his memory include his three sons, Anthony Lyn and wife, Shannon, of Riverton, Patrick Dean and his partner, John Christopher Aragon, of Oakland, California, and Jeffrey Ray of Beloit, Kansas; and two stepgrandsons, Dillon and wife, Erin, Olson and Anthony Olson of North Dakota.
He is also survived by his brother, KC and wife, Genny, of Lexington, brother Tom and wife, Ila, of Harvard; brothers-in-law Robert Minnick of Inavale, Rick Minnnick of Inavale, and Ryan Minnick and Heather Cole of Red Cloud; sisters-in-law Gayla Disney of Harvard, Sheila Minnick of Hastings, and Lisa and Robert Soflin of McCook.
Services are 10:30 a.m Monday, January 17, at the Evangelical Free Church in Franklin. Pastor Bill Stearns will be officiating. Entombment will be at Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud is charge of the arrangements.
