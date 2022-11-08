Richard A. LaBrie, 70, of Giltner, Nebraska died Sunday Nov. 6, 2022 at CHI Health St. Francis.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Stockham Community Church. The Reverend Rick Bartek will officiate. Burial will be at 2:00pm at Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan with military honors. Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Nov. 11th, 2022 at Stockham Community Church. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.