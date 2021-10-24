Richard Cooper, age 91, of Crete, formerly of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at a Tabitha Facility in Crete.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 29th at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be at the Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.
Memorials may be made to the family to designate for future use. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
OBITUARY: RICHARD COOPER
Richard Allen Cooper, the son of Richard I. and Bertha E. (Bliss) Cooper was born on March 23, 1930, at Inavale, Nebraska, and passed away on October 23, 2021 at Crete, Nebraska, at the age of 91.
Richard grew up on a farm near Inavale, Nebraska. He attended elementary school at North Star Dist. 66, and attended High School at Red Cloud and Inavale High.
Richard farmed with his dad after high school until 1951. He joined the US Air Force and served as Airman First Class Military Police from 1951 to 1954. Following his military service, he continued to farm near Inavale.
On March 18, 1956, Richard was married to Nola Jean Sidlo at Bladen, NE. They had three children: Connie, Michael and Marla.
The couple made their home and farmed near Bladen, as well as his working as a salesman for Standard Chemical.
Richard then worked as a full-time rural US Mail Carrier in for Lawrence and part-time carrier for Bladen.
They moved to Aurora in April of 1986. He again worked as a rural US Mail Carrier in York, NE until retiring in January of 1999.
The couple moved to Crete in July 2013 to be closer to family. Nola preceded him in death on June 4, 2021.
Richard was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and an active member of the United Methodist Church. He served on the Fair Board as well as the School Board, and was a 4-H Leader.
Richard enjoyed restoring and showing antique Allis Chalmers Tractors as well as collecting toy tractors. He loved the game of baseball, coaching in his younger years, and cheering on his favorite team, the Kansas City Royals.
He also loved to dance sometimes participating in dances as often as three times a week. Richard loved following all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nola; sisters, Helen Whitmore, Mary Lambrecht, Mabel Skjelver, Georgia Cooper, Ada Blankenbaker, Clara Williams and Sarah Jepson; brothers-in-law, Malcolm Lambrecht, Vernon Jepson, Bob Skjelver, Hyatt Whitmore and Owen Williams; and two nieces and a nephew.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Connie (Russ) Tompkins of Omaha and Marla (Don) Wademan of Crete; son, Dr. Michael (Connie) Cooper of Norfolk; brother, Les (Peggy) Sidlo of Kearney; 6 grandchildren, Matt (Wendy) Tompkins of Omaha, Ben Tompkins of Logan, IA, Jessica (Aaron) Graumann of Apple Valley, MN, Jake (Tessah) Cooper of Omaha, Adam Wademan of Los Angeles, CA and Alyssa Wademan of Lincoln; 5 great-grandchildren, Rylee, Madison and, Josephine Graumann and Elliott and Evan Cooper; several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
