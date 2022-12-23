Hastings, Nebraska resident Richard D. “Dick” First, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.
To view the service, go to Dick’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dick was born June 26, 1949, in Alliance, OH to Anna Lucille (Champoux) and father Louis Henry. He attended St. Cecilia Catholic High School. Dick married Glenda R. Hanzel on September 12, 1969; she preceded him in death on July 11, 2022.
Dick worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads, T & L Irrigation, and was a farmhand for Kissingers. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and was an active member of the Nebraska Department of Roads (NAPE).
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Glenda R. First.
Survivors include his children & spouse, Jennifer & Adam Johns of Lincoln, NE, Christopher First of Aurora, CO, Amy Wolfe of Hubbell, NE, Russell First of Heston, KS; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lila DeRosear of Richmond, VA, Judy Trausch of Grand Island, NE; extended family, Brandi & Dustin Hinrichs and many friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.