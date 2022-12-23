Hastings, Nebraska resident Richard D. “Dick” First, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.