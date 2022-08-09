Richard 'Dick' Pease, passed away on June 14, 2022, in Albuquerque, NM.
Richard 'Dick' Pease, passed away on June 14, 2022, in Albuquerque, NM.
He is survived by three sons, Eric Reimnitz and Adam Reimnitz, both of Denver, CO, and Cory Reimnitz of Lincoln, NE.
Survivors also include two brothers, Bob Pease of Grand Island, NE, and Pat Pease (Patricia) of Marco Island, FL; two sisters, Sally Leis (Chuck) of Rathdrum, ID, and Peggy Gannon (David) of Hastings, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Roberta Pease; a sister, Jacky Nichols; and two brothers, James Pease and Michael Pease.
