Hastings, Nebraska, resident Richard F. Consbruck, 85, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating.
Burial with Military Rites by Juniata American Legion Post #365 will be at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-7 at the funeral home with family present. Memorials may be giving to Hastings Catholic Schools Trust or Rett Syndrome Foundation.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home is serving the family.
Dick was born August 1, 1935, to Anthony and Frances (Hemberger) Consbruck. He graduated from Roseland High School in 1953.
He married Elaine Lampe on April 30, 1955. Elaine preceded him in death on October 9, 2002. He served in the Army National Guard of Nebraska for 9 years. Dick retired from Farmland Industries in 1997.
Dick was a member of the 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council #1123, 4th Degree Knight of Columbus Pius XII Assembly #608 where he was the Knight of the Year and Family of the Month. He was a former member of the American Legion #300 of Doniphan and St. Michael’s Men Club.
Dick and Elaine were inducted into the Hastings Catholic Activities Association Hall of Fame. He served as past President of the Hastings Catholic Activities Association, Home School Association and Knights of Columbus Withholding Company. He volunteered at Meals on Wheels and as a bus driver transporting students for Hastings Catholic Schools.
He loved to play pitch, golf, fish and travel. He was an avid St. Cecilia Blue Hawk and Hawkette fan, Kansas City Royals and Nebraska volleyball and baseball fan.
Spending time with his children, grandkids and great-grandchildren was his passion. He was devoted to his special needs granddaughter, Brittany, and generously supported Rett Syndrome.
Heartfelt thanks from the family to The Homestead Assisted Living of Hastings and Mary Lanning Hospice for the care, compassion and love over the last 12 months.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; five brothers, Don, Jim, Leonard, Jerome (Red) and Joe; sister, Bernadine Harms; Elaine’s parents, Emil and Martha Lampe; and brothers-in-law, Merlin, Larry and Billy Lampe.
Survivors include children and spouses, Rick and Joni Consbruck of Hastings, Dee and Dave Huber of Lincoln, and Danny and Karen Consbruck of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Dessa and Jamie Farrand, Molly Consbruck, Megan and Mikel Ladenburger, Justin and Riley Consbruck, Brittany Consbruck, Ashley Washburn, Justin Washburn; 2 stepgranddaughters; 1 stepgrandson; great-grandchildren, Nora Farrand, Paxton Farrand, Kate Farrand, Layla Consbruck, Bryden Ladenburger, Kendrys Ladenburger, Lydia Consbruck, Wesley Consbruck; 4 stepgreat-grandsons; 3 stepgreat-granddaughters; sisters-in-law, June Consbruck, Lillian Consbruck, Geri Lampe, and Kay Lampe; and many nieces, nephews and friends who are left to cherish his memory.
