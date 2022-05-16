The Reverend Richard Gudgel, pastor emeritus, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the age of 78. He now awaits the resurrection of the dead and the life of the world to come.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. Interment is 3:30 p.m. Friday at Concordia Cemetery in Juniata.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward.
Richard was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska, on May 23, 1943, to Andrew and Marie (Jochem) Gudgel.
Pastor Gudgel is survived by his wife, Bonnie; 3 daughters, Tawn Bueltmann (Kevin); Shelley Dartmann (Jerry); and Juli Reinke (Joel); and son, Michael Gudgel (Karen).
One son, Philip Gudgel, has already gone Home to heaven.
Richard was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Aaron Bueltmann, Nathaniel (Brandi) Dartmann, Brianna Bueltmann, Evan (Oriana) Reinke, Carly (Austin) Siedleck, Micah Reinke, Noah Dartmann, Davis Bueltmann, Ella Gudgel, and Jack Gudgel. Four great-grandchildren will join him at the Resurrection.
Richard also leaves behind four beloved siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Pastor Gudgel was grateful for the love and support he received from the schools and congregations he served in Missouri and Nebraska. Above all, he was grateful for his Savior, Jesus Christ.
