Richard Joseph “Dick” Rempe passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Superior where he had been living since March 2022.
Dick was born in Lawrence, Nebraska on April 10, 1937, to Richard H and Hilda Rempe. He was married to Caroline (LaPorte) Stark on June 21, 1966. Dick was devoted to family and was a loving husband and stepfather to Caroline’s three daughters.
Dick loved the grocery business and began working at Friend’s IGA in Lawrence, Nebraska in high school and went on to purchase his own grocery store in Superior, Corner Grocery in 1955. After 5 years, he moved the store to Tenth Street and renamed it the Tenth Street Superette. He later changed the name to Jack and Jill. He later formed a partnership with Frank Sullivan, and they moved the store to 4th and National, renaming it, Dick and Frank’s Jack and Jill. Dick was a wonderful employer and was in the grocery business for 53 years, retiring in 2006.
Dick served in the National Guard and was a member of the American Legion. He also was very involved in civic matters in Superior. He served as President of the Superior Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer of the Superior Utility Board, was a member of the Elks, served on the Superior Development Corporation Board of Directors and was Grand Marshal of the Victorian Festival in 2012 due to his lifetime achievement and goodwill. He was also a devoted member of St Joseph’s Church as well as a founding member of the Knights of Columbus in Superior.
Dick was preceded in death by Caroline, his wife of 52 years; stepsons-in-law, Dave Essay and Mike Kealey; his parents, Richard H and Hilda Rempe; his brother, Fr. Melvin Rempe; and his sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine “Gerry” and Maurice “Mo” Kroening.
He is survived by his stepdaughters, Candy Stark Vallejo (Chris) of Omaha, NE, Cindy Essay of Lincoln, NE and Cheryl Kealey of Sunnyvale, CA; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Sr. Richardine Rempe SSND of California; his sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Dan Martin of Florida; his brother and sister-in-law, Vern and Doris Rempe of Grand Island; many nieces and nephews and many friends.
