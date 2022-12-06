Richard Joseph “Dick” Rempe passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Superior where he had been living since March 2022.

Dick was born in Lawrence, Nebraska on April 10, 1937, to Richard H and Hilda Rempe. He was married to Caroline (LaPorte) Stark on June 21, 1966. Dick was devoted to family and was a loving husband and stepfather to Caroline’s three daughters.