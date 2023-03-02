Richard Lee Hoins of Hebron, Nebraska the son of Eldon and Margaret (Bailey) Hoins was born May 19, 1945 in Guide Rock, NE. He departed this life Monday, February 27, 2023 at his home in Hebron, NE at the age of 77 years.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 6, 2023 at The United Methodist Church in Hebron, NE at 10:30 AM, visitation will be Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron, NE 2-6 PM, memorials in care of the family. Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com.
