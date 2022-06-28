Roseland, Nebraska, resident Richard L. Horton, 79, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, Nebraska.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be at Roseland Cemetery in Roseland.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Roseland Volunteer Fire Department.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Richard’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Richard was born February 4, 1943, to John and Sarah (Willmes) Horton in Hastings, Nebraska. He graduated from Roseland High School in 1961.
Richard served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves from 1961 to 1967.
He married Mary Schukei on February 8, 1964, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland. They were married for 58 years.
Richard was a heavy equipment operator for Shaw Land Leveling for 16 years, Burr Landing Leveling for five years, and City of Hastings for 23 years.
Richard retired in January 2008 from the City of Hastings and helped farmers with the fall harvest.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and the Eagle’s Club.
He was a firefighter, rural board member, and EMT for Holstein and Roseland for the last 55-plus years.
Richard served as the President of the Roseland Rural Board. Richard enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing with his wife and family.
He spent the last years after retiring going south to Texas from the cold winters in Nebraska since 2008.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; father-in-law and mother-in-law; two brothers, LaVerne Horton and Glen Horton; and four brothers-in-law, Harold Shaw, Bob Phillips, Allen Schukei, and Bernard Parr.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Horton of Roseland; children and spouses, Jim and Sheila Horton of Roseland, Malinda and Joe Parr of Inland, NE, Machelle and Tim Streff of Blue Hill, NE; sister, Madeline Parr of Hastings; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Horton of Grand Island, NE, Barbara Horton of Windsor, CO, Carol Phillips of Austin, TX, Shirley Shaw of Holstein, NE, Ila (Ken) Harants of Huntington Beach, CA, Marilyn Schukei of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Bradley and Brittany Horton of Juniata, NE, Tyler and Meghan Horton of Kenesaw, NE, Morgan Parr and fiancé, Cody Jackson of Hastings, NE, Lauren Parr of Hays, KS, Garrett Parr of Inland, NE, Brett and Kate Streff of Firestone, CO, Grant Streff of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren, Bentley Horton of Juniata, Bailey Horton of Juniata, Brylee Horton of Juniata, Emma Horton of Kenesaw, Hailey Horton of Kenesaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
