Omaha, Nebraska resident Richard L. Kroger passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Buffett Cancer Hospital in Omaha.
Richard was born July 15, 1946 to Alfred and Agnes (Ross) Kroger in Hastings, Nebraska. He married Patricia Barth on October 15, 1966. Richard was in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam Conflict.
He is survived by wife, Patty Kroger; daughter, Robyn (Michael) Zeplin of Omaha; son, Jeffrey (Jody) Kroger of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua and Jacob Zeplin, Josie (fiance, Trey Sachs) Kroger, Emma and Henry Kroger; brother, Larry (Patsy) Kroger of Waukesha, WI; sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Reed of Hastings; nieces and nephews.
A private family interment will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery on Thursday, July 15, at 2 p.m. There will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Wounded Warrior Project, National Morrow Donor Program Be the Match or St. Jude Research Hospital.
