Hastings, Nebraska resident Richard L. Reimer, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home after a short illness with pancreatic cancer.

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 2, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Clifford Reynolds officiating. Burial will be at Grace United Methodist Church Columbarium Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m. Friday, September 1, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.