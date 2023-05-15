Richard L. Zubrod, 73, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, after a sudden illness.
Richard, “Dick” or “Rick” was born August 23, 1949, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Harold and Arlene (Heuertz) Zubrod. Rick graduated from Roseland High School In 1967. He served four years in the Navy beginning in 1968 and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
While growing up in Roseland, Rick helped his Dad who owned the town’s Sinclair Service Station and became familiar with servicing cars and engines.
He restored two 1950’s era Chevys, including one his grandfather owned which he named “Frank” and drove Frank on his first trip to Alaska. He also worked for Big G in Hastings and constructed houses in Oregon.
Rick searched for and found who would be his perfect wife, Carol Fankhauser. They were married on October 20, 1984, at Coryell Park Chapel at Johnson, Nebraska.
They moved to Lincoln where they welcomed their son, Nathan. Rick and Nathan enjoyed model railroading and constructed a train set featuring Rick’s hometown of Roseland. Rick and Nathan put many miles on their bicycles together, including the BRAN Ride across Nebraska.
Prior to retirement in 2014, Rick had worked for Southeast Nebraska Development District, Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Kirkham Michael Engineering Consultants.
Rick enjoyed reading, gardening, golfing and loved to travel. They had just returned from a trip to New Zealand and Australia.
Rick volunteered with the Community Blood Bank and Peoples City Mission in Lincoln, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Nathan; brothers - Brian Zubrod (Ardyce) and Roger Zubrod; sisters - Marilyn Louderman (Paul), Rhonda Vap (Ron), Valerie Bonifas (Bernie), Carmen Mangers, Renae Jones (Troy), Aunt Joan Hemberger and many nieces and nephews.
At Rick’s request, there will be no funeral service.
Rick was a gentle soul and will be greatly missed. There will be a celebration of life in Roseland, Nebraska at a later date.
