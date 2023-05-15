Richard L. Zubrod, 73, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, after a sudden illness.

Richard, “Dick” or “Rick” was born August 23, 1949, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Harold and Arlene (Heuertz) Zubrod. Rick graduated from Roseland High School In 1967. He served four years in the Navy beginning in 1968 and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.