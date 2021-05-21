Richard M. Shotkoski, 87, of Fullerton, Nebraska passed away peacefully Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by his family at Providence Place in Hastings.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow (rural Genoa) with Reverend William L’Heureux officiating. To honor Dick’s wishes, cremation will take place following the service and a private family burial of ashes will be Wednesday, May 26 at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton with military honors by Fullerton American Legion Post #151. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service Monday, May 24 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family. For additional details, please visit www.palmersantinfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at https://curealz.org in Dick’s honor.
