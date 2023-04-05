Richard Ray Olson (known as Rich), 74, died Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Buffet Cancer Center of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Rich was born on August 26, 1948 to Winston Atly and Nellie Corinne (Warren) Olson. He attended Kindergarten through 12th grade at Trumbull Schools, District 101, graduating from Trumbull High School in 1967. He graduated from Central Technical Community College in 1969 and from Kearney State College in December, 1974. His industrial arts major prepared him to be a skilled woodworker, carpenter and draftsman.