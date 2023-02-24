Richard Roswell Paddock I was born on June 5, 1930 in Dodge City, Kansas and passed away February 2, 2023 in Genoa, Nevada.
Graduated from Hastings High School in 1948. Married Carolyn Newell of Hastings and had four children, Richard, Sandra, Julie and Catherine.
He is survived by the children and five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 as an Aviation Electrician Mate 3rd class, Air Anti-submarine Squadron 24.
Following the Navy he attended Southern Methodist University and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering, his chosen career field.
He is survived by his second wife of 47 years, Esther Vigil Paddock. Richard and Esther were baseball fans and were season ticket holders for the LA Dodgers for many years. They enjoyed travel to Mexico, Hawaii and Europe during their marriage. They lived in Southern California until 2020 when they moved to Nevada to be near Esther’s family.
In his later years, Richard became a minister of an evangelical church in Ontario, California, and served numerous years there.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, including Esther’s daughter and grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Autumn Funeral Home in Carson City, Nevada.
